Comcast Technology Solutions and PremiumMedia360 Integration Enables Advertisers to Automate TV Data Management Throughout the Media Lifecycle

"TV media is a science of managing and accessing information for more precise buys and more efficient media operations—and it always has been," explained Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertising Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "At the same time, between multiple systems, manual inputs, and lack of standardization, accessing that data quickly and accurately has been an ongoing challenge—compounded further by the ever-increasing screens and video outlets to manage. Now through our integration, our mutual customers will have access to the fast insights they need and the actionable data they demand from the Ad Management Platform. This allows them to quickly optimize and execute across the media landscape. Together, CTS and PremiumMedia360 are closing the gap between workflow and opportunity."

"PremiumMedia360 is a company built on automating and streamlining data exchange – and amplifying value – between TV buyers and sellers," added Cordie DePascale, Chief Strategy Officer, PM360. "That's a need made only more crucial with new changes in the TV landscape. Now, new focuses on efficiency and insight, plus cross-screen advertising and digitization, mean more data to handle—and make faster data a must-have. Addressing these issues, the integration between CTS and PM360 will provide our joint clients with immediate access to crucial information to analyze, optimize, execute and report back to stakeholders—even mid-flight—saving them countless hours they currently spend on those tasks. That rapid insight is a true win for clients of both of our companies at a crucial juncture in the evolution of TV media."

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically cut down on the time and resources it takes to understand where campaigns stand—from order to invoice. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com.

