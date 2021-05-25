Comcast Technology Solutions and PremiumMedia360 Integration Enables Advertisers to Automate TV Data Management Throughout the Media Lifecycle
Integration Between Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) and PremiumMedia360 (PM360) lets advertisers easily exchange data, auto-schedule information transfers, and reconcile discrepancies--from purchase order to invoice.
May 25, 2021, 09:30 ET
DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, and PremiumMedia360, the leading company in TV advertising data automation, today announced a new strategic relationship. The integration with the CTS Ad Management Platform enables TV advertising buyers and sellers to automatically synchronize and solve reconciliation discrepancies throughout the ad buy lifecycle. These new capabilities stand to prevent revenue loss associated with dropped spots due to order execution errors and invoicing delays. The integration can help save work hours typically spent in solving data discrepancies between buyer and seller systems.
"TV media is a science of managing and accessing information for more precise buys and more efficient media operations—and it always has been," explained Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertising Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "At the same time, between multiple systems, manual inputs, and lack of standardization, accessing that data quickly and accurately has been an ongoing challenge—compounded further by the ever-increasing screens and video outlets to manage. Now through our integration, our mutual customers will have access to the fast insights they need and the actionable data they demand from the Ad Management Platform. This allows them to quickly optimize and execute across the media landscape. Together, CTS and PremiumMedia360 are closing the gap between workflow and opportunity."
"PremiumMedia360 is a company built on automating and streamlining data exchange – and amplifying value – between TV buyers and sellers," added Cordie DePascale, Chief Strategy Officer, PM360. "That's a need made only more crucial with new changes in the TV landscape. Now, new focuses on efficiency and insight, plus cross-screen advertising and digitization, mean more data to handle—and make faster data a must-have. Addressing these issues, the integration between CTS and PM360 will provide our joint clients with immediate access to crucial information to analyze, optimize, execute and report back to stakeholders—even mid-flight—saving them countless hours they currently spend on those tasks. That rapid insight is a true win for clients of both of our companies at a crucial juncture in the evolution of TV media."
To learn more about Comcast Technology Solutions and the Ad Management Platform, visit: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/advertisers-ctsuite.
About Comcast Technology Solutions
Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com
About PremiumMedia360
PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically cut down on the time and resources it takes to understand where campaigns stand—from order to invoice. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com.
SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions
