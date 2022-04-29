Comcast Technology Solutions Wins 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for VideoAI™

DENVER, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions , a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, announced today that its VideoAI™ service was named a winner in the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards under the AI/Machine Learning category. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.

VideoAI is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) that can help companies understand and analyze video (live and on-demand), audio, and closed captions to create actionable metadata around content assets, generate and manage new content, improve advertising efficiency, and streamline operations.

VideoAI is based on commercial-scale implementations created and deployed by Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Technology Solutions now provides this capability to the broader media and entertainment industry as a fully managed, 24x7 service. Customers can use VideoAI to analyze their video assets to identify and tag key onscreen moments (hard cuts, black frames, transitions, etc.); audio events (silence, specific sounds, etc.), and much more to support enhanced understanding of video content.

The underlying technology for VideoAI has been applied across millions of video assets to create such features as metadata segmentation for dynamic ad insertion (DAI); segmentation detection, such as detecting intros, credit rolls, auto-chaptering; and creating automated on-screen highlight reels during live sporting events. With VideoAI, content owners, operators, and advertisers can now work with Comcast Technology Solutions to develop their own business use cases and deploy them using a secure, flexible, and ready-to-use service.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

"The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content," said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. "We congratulate Comcast Technology Solutions on this award in recognition of its VideoAI service, and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

"We are extremely honored that our VideoAI service was recognized as one of the most innovative products at the 2022 NAB Show," said Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. "With VideoAI as a managed service, companies can quickly launch a range of AI-powered video services at scale to drive their business objectives forward. At Comcast Technology Solutions, we're relentlessly focused on helping our customers understand and deliver their content in new ways, improve workflow efficiency, and drive automation. This prestigious industry recognition validates that VideoAI is a technological advancement on all those fronts."

VideoAI can be used with or without the Comcast Technology Solutions Cloud Video Platform and Direct-to-Consumer Suite. Additional information about Comcast Technology Solutions' VideoAI is available here.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable, real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

