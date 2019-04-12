Come Celebrate Easter At Chevys

CYPRESS, Calif., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a special Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 8am to 3pm, featuring plates and drinks the whole family will enjoy!

Chevys Easter Brunch includes delicious items such as Huevos Rancheros ($10.99), Farmers' Market Omelette ($11.99), Steak A La Diabla & Eggs ($15.99), Shrimp & Crab Omelette ($13.99), Churro Pancakes ($11.99), ABC Omelette ($10.99), Chilaquiles ($10.99) and more. Easter Brunch will also feature Bottomless Mix & Match Mimosas & Marys for $12 per person (Bottomless drinks are not available at Arlington, VA location).

*Easter Brunch not available at the following franchise locations: NJ, MO, MN, SD, IL, Miami, Annapolis, Brandywine, and Hanover.

Here is a link to the Easter Brunch menu: https://chevys.com/easter-brunch/

Here is a link to Chevys Easter Brunch photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ylu2z6s7ma4im0c/AACodVjAuOPLg4YKhDVVO-d6a?dl=0

ABOUT CHEVYS FRESH MEX®:

Chevys Fresh Mex is known for its sizzling fajitas, mouthwatering guacamole, flautas, and handcrafted margaritas…no one does them better. Offering a "Fresh Mex" take on Mexican cuisine, Chevys uses farm-fresh ingredients to make their food from scratch daily. Whether you're with friends or family, there's a fiesta waiting for you here. For more information, visit www.chevys.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco, Who Song and Larry's and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

SOURCE Xperience XRG Restaurant Group

