Come Celebrate With Us at the Hottest Food & Wine Festival of the Year Featuring the World's Top Celebrity Chefs on the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip

Imagine stepping into a world of delicious and unforgettable food, wine and desserts at the 13th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival inside the world-famous Tivoli Village.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Tasting events will take place at the beautiful Tivoli Village, along with smaller tasting events at The Cosmopolitan, Eataly Las Vegas & our host resort The Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

The event will be headlined by 2022 Food & Wine Chef of the Year and five-time James Beard Award Winner Chef Todd English alongside Chef Katsuya Uechi and Chef Kris Yenbamroong.

This fabulous event wouldn't take place without our amazing sponsors:

Tivoli Village: Is a premier Las Vegas lifestyle destination. World-famous Tivoli Village features carefully curated retailers, services, dining options, is home to several high-end business services and featured events. Tivoli has an array of options to explore which provide an unmatched experience of elegance. From dancing in the streets to yoga on the Piazza, old-world elegance blends seamlessly with today's active lifestyle.

Made with Amore: Featured in Forbes magazine, Made with Amore having one of the best Italian PDO cheeses. From the Heart of Europe, AOP Agriform produces PDO cheeses: Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano, Asiago, Piave, Montasio, PDO European Cheeses: Europe certifies its best products. We are proud to have this business featured at our event!

Clink Different: Did you know that before the 1980s Bordeaux mainly planted and was known for white wine varietals, including Sémillon? How about that the third largest producer of Pinot Noir in the world is Germany. Bordeaux Wines and Wines of Germany invite you to discover the regions' unexpected wine styles. Clink Different. Experience The Wines of Europe.

Ethel M® Chocolatse: Forty years ago, Forrest Mars, Sr., a man with a deep love of chocolate, took his curiosity and desire to forge a unique path and created an unrivaled chocolate experience just outside of Las Vegas. He bet on himself, and now you're the winner. In honor of his mother, Ethel, and his family's confectionary legacy, he created a small-batch chocolate business tucked away in the Mojave Desert called Ethel M Chocolates where his hand-crafted, premium chocolates were born.

Members Only: Members Only is now a cultural icon with a steady and growing following – thanks to our loyal fans. Whether you knew us from the 80's and love us now for our slimmer modern look with all the signature details, or are rocking our jackets because it's just simply… cool, our loyalty lies with you. We see race, creed, and taste not as separation but as an inspiration. Dear upright citizen of the world, thank you for including us in your world. We are proud to have you as a Member!

Ashley: Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,099 locations in 65 countries.

Start designing your dream home today at www.ashley.com.

Toll Brothers: Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently builds in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival is a celebration of the senses and the proceeds from this celebration will be donated to a worthy cause.

For more information and to purchase tickets VegasFoodAndWine.com

