Come Fly With Me, Come Fly Away to a Billionaires Row Lounge...….New Face of Travel Relaxation Coming to Airports Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William Benson Chairman of the Billionaires Row Brand announced today a partnership with Global Concessions Group to bring a new Brand of "Lounges" to the Airport Concessions industry. Opening Billionaires Row Lounges will give travelers a unique experience between the tarmac and their destinations.

"We are extremely pleased partnering with Billionaires Row Global and William Benson to work on this new venture," Virgilie Aliu, President and CEO of Global Concessions Groups. (Global Concessions Group is a minority/woman owned, ACDBE certified Company)

The Billionaires Row Brand is noted for its fine Champagnes and Brandy, exquisite Caviar, Live Events, Charity Fund Raisers and Exclusive Social Media events and venues.

The perfect partnership will allow people from every corner of the Globe to sit down, relax and just enjoy the respite in a venue that exudes "Getting Away from it All" even in a busy airport. The idea to bring a more permanent venue bearing the Billionaires Row brand of exclusive, fine and all immersive relaxing environment to the weary, harried, rushed business, personal and tourist travel industry has been long considered.

Billionaires Row may even include some of its "Themed" events in area of the Lounge…The Popular "Thinkers Thursday" events held in New York may provide some 'food for thought' in the design. The inclusion of Billionaires Row sponsor partners like Bugatti, Ferrari, Professional Athletes, Professional Sports Associations, Fine Jewelers, etc. may be part of the final design.

"Ole' Blue Eyes said it best…now Billionaires Row Global and Global Concessions Group, Virgilie Aliu are going to change that tired airport traveler into a relaxed happy person in our new Billionaires Row Lounges," William Benson, Chairman Billionaires Row Global.

Whatever design is settled upon these two companies will most certainly change the face of the Airport Concession Industry from dull and ordinary to EXTRAORDINARY…. Billionaires Row Lounge landing at an airport near you soon.

