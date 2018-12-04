Come Play at Barona Resort & Casino for a December to Remember

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- December will be a month to remember at Barona Resort & Casino. The Point Multiplier Capital of the World® is giving players 7X Points every Friday. From 7am to 7pm on December 7, 14, 21, and 28, Club Barona members will receive 7X Points on slots and keno. Video poker players will receive 3X points.

"Our players love Barona's point multipliers and 'Playing in the Rain' could make it even more exciting this month," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Remember, anytime it rains in San Diego, Barona has a 5X Point multiplier so if it rains on a Friday in December, Barona's slot and keno players will get 12X Points."

All multiplied points earned during Barona's 7X Points promotion December 7 through 28 are redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

