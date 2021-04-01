Comedian JB Smoove to Host the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and comedian JB Smoove, best known for his iconic role as Leon in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," will host the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Recognizing 25 years of outstanding production design in film, television, animation and commercials, this year's awards ceremony will be presented on a virtual platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free to everyone, but registration is required at www.adgawards25.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome JB Smoove with his amazing comic sensibility to host the 25th Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards. His wide range of talent and remarkable career in film, television and live performance will no doubt add the perfect spark to energize what is burgeoning into an amazing awards anniversary night," said Nelson Coates, President of the Art Directors Guild.

As previously announced, Ryan Murphy, one of television's most successful award-winning writers-directors-producers whose shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, presented by actor Matt Bomer, star of Murphy's "American Horror Story," "Glee," "American Crime Story," "The Normal Heart" and, most recently, "The Boys in the Band."

Additional presenters include entrepreneur, supermodel and Emmy®-winning television producer and personality Tyra Banks; executive producer and actor Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman); producer, writer and director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman}; Aasif Mandvi (CBS's hit show "Evil)"; and Brian Tee ("Chicago Med"), among others.

Production Designer Stuart Wurtzel (AD), Set Designer Martha Johnston (SDMM), Concept Artist John Eaves (IMA), and Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve (STG) will all be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding legacies and contributions to their crafts. A full list of nominees of the 25th Annual ADG Awards, originally announced on February 25, 2021, is available on www.adg.org #iwillbethere #adgawards

About JB Smoove

JB Smoove is an award-winning writer, comedian and actor who is best known for his iconic role as Leon on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been called "one of the best comedy series" and set to return for an 11th season.

Recently, Smoove was seen in the third season of "The Last O.G." alongside Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan and lent his memorable voice to Hulu's comedy "Woke" as "the black marker." In 2019, Smoove starred alongside Tom Holland in the Spider-Man franchise film Spider-Man: Far from Home, in addition to appearing in the DC Universe as part of the animated "Harley Quinn" series.

He has accumulated extensive film credits including the cult classic Pootie Tang, Mr. Deeds, Date Night, Hall Pass, The Dictator, Top Five, We Bought a Zoo, Barber Shop: The Next Cut and Almost Christmas. In addition to his far-reaching television credits, Smoove's unique comedic voice has also been greatly utilized in the animation space, where he had voiceover roles in both Ice Age 4 and The Smurfs 2 on the big screen, and in TV shows such as "American Dad" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Smoove started his writing career with a coveted position on NBC's iconic sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live," and went on to win a Writers Guild award for "Best Comedy/Variety Series" for his work. He remains a highly in demand stand-up comedian, who plays to sold-out rooms when on tour.

About the ADG Awards

Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Final online voting will be held through April 7, 2021, and winners will be announced at the virtual gala ceremony on Saturday, April 10, 2021. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818)762-9995 or email [email protected].

The ADG Awards is proud to be sponsored by PREMIER LEVEL: Astek Wallcovering, McLaren, ShowPro; PLATINUM LEVEL: Cush Light LLC, HBO, NBC Universal Operations, Netflix; GOLD LEVEL: Centerline Scenery, Drop Shop Digital, Focus Features, Set Designers and Model Makers Council, Warner Bros. Pictures; SILVER LEVEL: Apple Worldwide Video; PREMIER TRADE: Shutterstock; MEDIA SPONSORS: Below the Line, Variety, SHOOT Magazine/SHOOTonline.

About The Art Directors Guild

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents over 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

