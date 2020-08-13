Comedian Jim Gaffigan to Headline National Braille Press Virtual "A Million Laughs for Literacy" Gala

"Although this year's gala will be different than years past, we will still come together to defend everyone's right to read," said Brian Mac Donald, President of National Braille Press. "By providing books and materials in braille to the blind and visually impaired, we increase braille literacy and a love for reading."

For more than 15 years, the A Million Laughs for Literacy gala has raised millions of dollars to support National Braille Press' Braille Literacy Programs which exist to ensure blind and visually impaired children are given an equal chance to read. Braille typically costs three times more to produce than the same materials in print, but NBP strives to make sure blind individuals do not have to pay more for the same information. Learning braille is the key to independence and employment opportunities for blind individuals.

Gala entertainer Jim Gaffigan is a five-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life and most recently released his 8th stand-up special, Pale Tourist, on Amazon Prime.

The Co-Chairs for the NBP "A Million Laughs for Literacy" Gala include Ted Truscott, CEO of Columbia Threadneedle Investments| Global Investment Management Group, and his wife Kathy; and Tom Sullivan, Founder of Lumber Liquidators, Proton, Cabinets to Go, Chateau GABY and Gracious Home.

There are various levels of participation from individual tickets to a "Right to Read" sponsor that includes 100 unique logins, meal kits and wine for 40 guests, and other perks. To purchase tickets, click here.

WHO: National Braille Press

Jim Gaffigan, comedian

Tom Sullivan, co-chair

Ted and Kathy Truscott, co-chairs



WHEN: Thursday, October 15, 2020

8:00pm



WHERE: Virtual (details to be provided upon purchasing tickets and sponsorships)

About National Braille Press

National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille literacy in the blind community and to provide access to information that empower blind people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit www.nbp.org

SOURCE National Braille Press