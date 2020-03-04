Comedy Icon Adam Sandler To Be Honored With Esteemed ASCAP Founders Award At 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Awards April 28 In Los Angeles

"Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams . "From Opera Man to 'The Chanukah Song' to 'Grow Old with You,' Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon."

"Music has always been a perfect partner to comedy and together they have tremendous power to lift people up," said ASCAP Executive Vice President, Membership, John Titta. "Adam is a master of both art forms and that's why I'm so excited that he will be the first music and comedy songwriter to receive the ASCAP Founders Award."

An ASCAP member for 28 years, Sandler made his mark on comedy and music with over 250 ASCAP-registered works ranging from amusing ballads to playful sing-a-longs. From his famous SNL classics like "The Thanksgiving Song," "Lunchlady Land" and "Red Hooded Sweatshirt" to newer songs like his heartfelt tribute to Chris Farley in his 2019 Netflix special 100% Fresh, no Sandler skit is complete without a song to send the audience into fits of laughter. He has released six albums receiving four Grammy nominations, with two going double-platinum — They're All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? All his work showcases Sandler's prodigious wit, comic timing and ability to connect with his audience. His songs are featured in several of his hit Hollywood films including The Wedding Singer ("Grow Old with You"), 50 First Dates ("Forgetful Lucy"), The Meyerowitz Stories ("Genius Girl") and Eight Crazy Nights.

As a writer, producer and actor, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box-office hits like Grown Ups, Big Daddy and The Wedding Singer. His films on Netflix have been watched over 2 billion hours and his latest, Murder Mystery, was the most popular title on Netflix last year. A24's Uncut Gems was a recent critical and award-winning success for Sandler.

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Each is a musical innovator with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Roscoe Mitchell, Randy Travis, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Annie Lenox, Carly Simon, Jeff Lynne, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 740,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

