Comedy vs Cancer Surpasses $1 Million For Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Hosted by Nick Kroll, the all-star event featured comedians Hannibal Buress , Tina Fey, Jim Gaffigan, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney and Jaboukie Young-White. The show opened with a special surprise: a comedy routine from 8-year-old Audrey Lorenz, a blood cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2017. Lorenz and her parents mingled with the other performers backstage, and she taught them all how to strike a pose for the cameras.

Comedy vs Cancer benefited from generous sponsors, including Yahoo! Finance Live, K2 Intelligence, Netflix, Kreindler Law Firm, Ira and Diana Riklis and Buzzy Geduld's The Donut Pub. Support from the dedicated Host Committee was also integral to the show.

The founders, Niccole and Jeremy Kroll, and Jennifer Rogers and Robert Carlock, created the event as a unique and impactful way to fund cutting-edge blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the hospital where Niccole and Jennifer were treated years ago.

"Watching my sister-in-law overcome cancer – and to see the doctors and researchers who got her to that point – was incredibly inspiring. It's my privilege and honor to help Comedy vs Cancer in any way I can," said Nick Kroll.

MORE INFORMATION

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

