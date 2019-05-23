Comedy vs Cancer Surpasses $1 Million For Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The event featured Tina Fey, Jim Gaffigan, Nick Kroll, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney and others

News provided by

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

May 23, 2019, 14:47 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy vs Cancer, a night of humor and hope to outwit blood cancers, raised more than $1 million for research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. There were 1,000 people in the audience for the sold-out show in New York City on Tuesday, May 14 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Tina Fey and Seth Meyers performed together at the Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Comedy vs Cancer supports the most promising and cutting-edge blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Tina Fey and Seth Meyers performed together at the Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Comedy vs Cancer supports the most promising and cutting-edge blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Hannibal Buress, John Mulaney, Niccole Kroll, Jennifer Rogers, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised more than $1 million for blood cancer research, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Hannibal Buress, John Mulaney, Niccole Kroll, Jennifer Rogers, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised more than $1 million for blood cancer research, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Audrey Lorenz shows Nick Kroll how to pose for photos at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Lorenz, an 8-year-old cancer survivor, opened the show with her comedy routine before introducing Kroll to the audience.
Audrey Lorenz shows Nick Kroll how to pose for photos at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Lorenz, an 8-year-old cancer survivor, opened the show with her comedy routine before introducing Kroll to the audience.
Jason Mantzoukas, Tina Fey, Jaboukie Young-White, Nick Kroll, Seth Meyers and Jim Gaffigan performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, a night of humor and hope to outwit cancer, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City.
Jason Mantzoukas, Tina Fey, Jaboukie Young-White, Nick Kroll, Seth Meyers and Jim Gaffigan performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, a night of humor and hope to outwit cancer, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City.
Tina Fey and Seth Meyers performed together at the Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Comedy vs Cancer supports the most promising and cutting-edge blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Hannibal Buress, John Mulaney, Niccole Kroll, Jennifer Rogers, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised more than $1 million for blood cancer research, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Audrey Lorenz shows Nick Kroll how to pose for photos at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer event on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Lorenz, an 8-year-old cancer survivor, opened the show with her comedy routine before introducing Kroll to the audience. Jason Mantzoukas, Tina Fey, Jaboukie Young-White, Nick Kroll, Seth Meyers and Jim Gaffigan performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer, a night of humor and hope to outwit cancer, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City.

Hosted by Nick Kroll, the all-star event featured comedians Hannibal Buress, Tina Fey, Jim Gaffigan, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney and Jaboukie Young-White. The show opened with a special surprise: a comedy routine from 8-year-old Audrey Lorenz, a blood cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2017. Lorenz and her parents mingled with the other performers backstage, and she taught them all how to strike a pose for the cameras.

Comedy vs Cancer benefited from generous sponsors, including Yahoo! Finance Live, K2 Intelligence, Netflix, Kreindler Law Firm, Ira and Diana Riklis and Buzzy Geduld's The Donut Pub. Support from the dedicated Host Committee was also integral to the show.

The founders, Niccole and Jeremy Kroll, and Jennifer Rogers and Robert Carlock, created the event as a unique and impactful way to fund cutting-edge blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the hospital where Niccole and Jennifer were treated years ago.

"Watching my sister-in-law overcome cancer – and to see the doctors and researchers who got her to that point – was incredibly inspiring. It's my privilege and honor to help Comedy vs Cancer in any way I can," said Nick Kroll.

MORE INFORMATION

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs. Today, we are one of 49 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side-by-side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between our physicians and scientists is one of our unique strengths, enabling us to provide patients with the best care available as we work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure cancer in the future. Our education programs train physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain at Memorial Sloan Kettering has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

SOURCE Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

You just read:

Comedy vs Cancer Surpasses $1 Million For Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

News provided by

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

May 23, 2019, 14:47 ET