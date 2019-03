Comerica Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2019 Earnings

DALLAS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) will release first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. That morning, Comerica will host a conference call to review the results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE: Tuesday, April 16, 2019



TIME: 7 a.m. (Central Time)



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261 (Event ID No. 7439058)



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.comerica.com