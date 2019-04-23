Comerica Announces Declaration of Dividend and Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 67 cents ($0.67) per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

Earlier in the day, Comerica held its annual meeting of shareholders at Comerica Bank Tower in Dallas, Texas. Comerica shareholders today elected the following directors to its Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Ralph W. Babb Jr. Curtis C. Farmer Robert S. Taubman Michael E. Collins Jacqueline P. Kane Reginald M. Turner, Jr. Roger A. Cregg Richard G. Lindner Nina G. Vaca T. Kevin DeNicola Barbara R. Smith Michael G. Van de Ven

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

