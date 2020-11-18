Comerica Announces Earnings Release Dates and Participation in Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) will release quarterly earnings on the dates indicated below and will host conference calls to review the results.

Comerica Incorporated also announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs US 2020 Financial Services Conference.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Earnings Conference Call Schedule:

FOURTH QUARTER 2020: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET Participant dial-in (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261 (Event ID No. 8597162)

FIRST QUARTER 2021: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET Participant dial-in provided at a later date.





SECOND QUARTER 2021: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET Participant dial-in provided at a later date.

THIRD QUARTER 2021: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET Participant dial-in provided at a later date.

WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference:





DATE/TIME: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:20 a.m. CT / 11:20 a.m. ET

PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer

Melinda Chausse, Chief Credit Officer

Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Commercial Bank

Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations

WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

