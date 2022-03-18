Comerica Bank Collects 600 Dresses for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Dallas CASA in February

Each nonprofit hosts its respective prom shopping events in March. Members of the Comerica Bank North Texas Women's Forum help set up each nonprofits' prom boutiques, as well as assisting with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas' shopping experience.

After the needs of the benefitting partners are met, Comerica Bank distributes dresses to other nonprofits and teens who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

