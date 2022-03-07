Comerica Bank Crowns Detroit's Biggest Fan, Gary "Macho Mane" Campioni

The announcement concludes a year-long celebration and search for the Motor City's most passionate sports fans. All year long, fans have joined the fun, sharing photos of their sport-watching experience and submitting via DetroitsBiggestFan.com on why they are Detroit's Biggest Fan.

Campioni competed in the final round against Detroit Red Wings Biggest Fan Rosemary Nicholson of Brownstown, Mich., and Detroit Tigers Biggest Fan, Matt Bengle of West Bloomfield, Mich. All three team finalists received a prize package including upgrades and makeovers to their respective sports caves.

"Throughout the contest, Gary represented everything the Detroit's Biggest Fan Contest is meant to be – a celebration of the spirit and loyalty of the world's greatest fans," said Jim Weber, Comerica Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer. "He wears his passion on his sleeve and, Oh Yeah, his love for the Lions is unquestionable. He's the kind of fan that makes this city such a special place to cheer on your favorite team."

Known by his fan persona "Macho Mane," prides himself as a member of the self-proclaimed "Blue Mane Group", a group of five men who attend every Detroit Lions game.

"It comes down to believing in our team and having the same heart we see on the field and on the sidelines – the Lion Heart," said Campioni. "Even though the Lions have been the underdog a lot, it's in those moments that you have to dig a little deeper and cheer a little louder, because our time will come."

One of Campioni's most special sports memories was taking his boys to their first Lions game and watching it through their eyes. He also lists Barry Sanders and Herman Moore as his favorite former Lions and T.J Hockenson and Head Coach Dan Campbell as his favorite current Lions.

Comerica's Detroit's Biggest Fan will continue in 2022, and fans can participate by visiting www.DetroitsBiggestFan.com.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,600 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

