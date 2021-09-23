Comerica Bank Launches gomerica Mobile Bank Bus

"Incorporating a mobile bank bus into our retail portfolio provides us with another opportunity to raise expectations in the communities we serve," said Cassandra McKinney, Comerica's Executive Vice President, Retail Bank. "We now have the means to bring our banking services directly to consumers, specifically filling a void in communities that have been traditionally underserved by financial institutions, in addition to offering our digital capabilities and extended hours across our five-market brick and mortar footprint."

Arrival in Naples, Florida

The mobile bank bus will be located in the rear parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County (7500 Davis Blvd.) in Naples. On-site staff hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, while the operating hours for the ITM are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. The ITM will provide traditional ATM capabilities while also offering the option to interact with a customer service representative in real-time via live video stream.

With the arrival of gomerica, Comerica Bank will have two locations in Naples, including the 3001 Tamiami Trail North (Suite 100) full-service banking center.

"gomerica will help meet the needs of the community from within the community," said David Kunik, Florida Market President. "We are grateful to our community partner the Boys & Girls Club for letting us launch gomerica at its Collier County headquarters and look forward to expanding our financial education partnership with them through this initiative."

New Community Outreach Approach

Through gomerica, Comerica plans to host financial education sessions and other community and customer events, as well as continuous assistance to customers and communities with their banking needs during natural disasters or temporary closures.

"The launch of gomerica will be a true change agent for our bank, making financial tools and resources more readily accessible and convenient to a larger demographic – the fully banked, underbanked and unbanked," said Irvin Ashford Jr., Chief Community Officer. "It's a solution-based approach to meeting people where they are, while fostering an environment for economic empowerment through financial education. We intentionally launched our mobile bank with one of our community partners that primarily serves low- to moderate income families to ensure we would have maximum impact in the Naples market."

A ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Comerica also will make a special presentation to the Boys & Girls Club during the event.

For more information about gomerica, visit the following link on comerica.com.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

