Comerica Bank Named Among World's Most Sustainable Companies with Global 100 Ranking

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has been named one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights. The media and investment research company rated Comerica as the only U.S. bank represented on this year's list with an overall rating as the 67th most sustainable company worldwide.

The Global 100 list is the result of a rigorous analysis of nearly 7,500 companies across the world with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Evaluations of the companies focus on a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues including clean revenues, compensation equity and board diversity.

"At Comerica, we are dedicated to conducting our business and operations in a way that best serves our customers today while protecting and preserving our environment for tomorrow," said Comerica Chairman and CEO Curt Farmer. "Driving change towards global sustainability positively impacts our communities, and we value our role as a partner and contributor to help improve our future."

In 2019, Comerica continued making progress on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and made approximately $923 million in loans and commitments to environmentally beneficial companies. Both of these efforts served as catalysts for the Global 100 ranking.

"Corporate Knights' highlight companies who understand green business is good business," said Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Sustainability Scott Beckerman. "At Comerica, we recognize the importance of supporting our customers across various categories of environmentally beneficial lending. Our commitments support an array of green businesses and projects, including recycling and environmental services, renewable energy, green buildings, brownfield redevelopment, energy efficiency and the professional services firms supporting a transition to a greener economy."

For the complete 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, visit www.corporateknights.com/global100.

About Comerica:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

About Corporate Knights & the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World:

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial produce ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced annually on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

