Comerica Bank Named in the Inaugural Texan by Nature 20

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation nonprofit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, today announced that Comerica Bank has been named as an honoree of the first-ever Texan by Nature 20 (TxN20) – an official ranking of 20 companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

With the launch of the TxN 20, Texan by Nature aims to recognize the best and most innovative work in conservation coming from Texas-based business and operations. As part of the TxN 20, Texan by Nature will honor 20 companies across 10 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity are forging new, beneficial paths in conservation.

"At Texan by Nature, our firm belief is that our long-term prosperity and health is dependent upon our natural resources. In launching the TxN 20, we aim to spotlight innovation in conservation and inspire more substantial efforts to create a new model of conservation for Texans and our shared future," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. "It is an honor to showcase and celebrate the Texas-led innovation, commitment, and elevated practices spanning industries and our unique state."

The largest bank headquartered in Texas and one of the largest in the country, Comerica has racked up awards in sustainability – The Climate Registry recognized the company for excellence in greenhouse gas management, and its paper shredding days are signature community events in Dallas and Houston, where the company partners with Iron Mountain shredding to collect, shred and recycle paper documents for free.

"In the United States, business will continue to lead on sustainability initiatives," said Scott Beckerman, Senior Vice President and Comerica's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "Our role is to support that leadership through both reductions in our own environmental footprint and perhaps even more importantly, supporting customers as they green their operations and work in new areas which address a greening economy."

Bolstered by an internal environmental policy statement that looks to every employee and applies to the entire company, Comerica Bank is committed to reducing climate change business risks while identifying opportunities to mitigate the impact of rising global temperatures. Each year, the firm tracks its progress in environmental sustainability areas most relevant to its business, including greenhouse gas emissions, water, waste and paper use, environmentally-beneficial (green) lending, environmentally responsible procurement, and sustainability engagement and communication.

As beautiful as it is big, Texas is home to some of the largest cities in the United States and the world's 10th largest economy. A leader in multiple industries with 11 ecoregions, eight mountain ranges, and over 150 conservation organizations, Texas is a diverse state with the opportunity to model the importance of bringing conservation and business together for the benefit of our people, prosperity, and natural resources.

A catalyst for thought leadership, innovative partnerships and community-led solutions, Texan by Nature has been working with the Texas business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices, partnerships, and resources. Hosting a leadership roundtable series throughout the Lone Star State in 2018, business leaders in each major Texas city and across a spectrum of industries were brought together to engage in timely discussions around current conservation challenges and opportunities, including lack of education, awareness, collaboration, best practices and industry standards. In these sessions, business leaders voiced a desire to know more about the work being done across Texas, to learn the best practices for their industries, and to receive recognition for their efforts.

The final Texan by Nature 20 honorees were selected based upon a stated dedication to conservation, demonstrated commitment to conservation via investment and volunteerism, measurement and reporting of spending and impact on conservation efforts, and employee engagement. Honorees were identified through submissions as well as researched via publicly available information on conservation and sustainability efforts. An esteemed, cross-industry selection committee made the final selection of 20 honorees for the Texan by Nature 20.

Activating new investments, amplifying and accelerating innovations, and connecting partners to the resources they need to succeed, Texan by Nature offers select programs to help engage Texans in stewardship of the state's rich land and diverse communities including the Conservation Wrangler Program, TxN Certification, the Conservation Wrangler Summit and the TxN 20. For more information on TxN partnerships and programs, or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.texanbynature.org.

About TxN: Texan by Nature (TxN) unites business and conservation leaders who believe Texas' prosperity is dependent on the conservation of its natural resources. TxN amplifies projects and activates new investment in conservation which returns real benefits for people, prosperity, and natural resources. Texan by Nature achieves mission goals through the Texan by Nature Certification program, Conservation Wrangler program, Symposia Series, and the Texan by Nature 20. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

About Comerica Bank: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit Comerica.com. Follow Comerica on Twitter at @ComericaBank or Facebook at www.facebook.com/Comerica.

