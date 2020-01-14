Comerica Bank Names Jim Weber Customer Experience Officer (CXO)

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has announced that Jim Weber, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, will assume the expanded role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO) for the organization. In this newly created position, Weber will be responsible for establishing and overseeing a dedicated Customer Experience Management (CXM) practice at Comerica, while continuing to direct the company's marketing, communications, and customer data strategy activities. Weber will continue to report to Curt Farmer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank.

"The establishment of a customer experience practice is an important next step in our evolution as an organization," said Farmer. "Jim's CXO role will strongly reinforce Comerica's ongoing commitment to acquiring, nurturing and retaining life-long relationships and drive even greater focus on customer-centricity."

As head of the newly-formed CXM office, Weber will lead the development of robust customer insight and customer journey management programs in support of Comerica's relationship-focused sales model. These efforts will provide actionable insights to all three of the company's revenue-generating business lines (Commercial, Retail and Wealth Management) and help to further enhance customer satisfaction that ultimately contributes to improved growth and profitability.

"For over 170 years, the hallmark of Comerica's success has been developing and nurturing deep, long-lasting relationships," Weber said. "As customer preferences change with the advent of new technologies, it will be critical for us to more closely monitor and understand each and every touchpoint, and then deliver an experience that raises our customers' expectations."

In assuming his new duties, Weber will be joined by Maria Adams, who recently assumed the new role of Senior Vice President & Director of Customer Experience Management. She previously led the Brand Marketing Group within Comerica's Corporate Marketing function and brings decades of experience in customer insight and strategic planning to her new role.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select business operation in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.comerica.com

