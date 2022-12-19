Comerica Bank Promotes LaToya Rowell to National Community Affairs Manager

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has named LaToya Rowell its National Community Affairs Manager, reporting to Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr.



In her new role, Rowell will oversee Comerica's national volunteer program and continue to manage community initiatives and partnerships across the bank's footprint in partnership with the external affairs market team and social impact manager.

LaToya Rowell, Comerica Bank National Community Affairs Manager

"LaToya's contributions to Comerica are invaluable," Ashford said. "She has elevated the bank's presence and impact in the diverse communities we serve through her oversight of our 19 business resource groups and financial education volunteer program. Her proven record of success has paved the way for this new opportunity."

Rowell's responsibilities also include developing and maintaining relationships with key community stakeholders. Additionally, she plays an integral role in supporting Comerica's national business development managers' efforts to strengthen relationships within the African American, Hispanic, Asian Pacific Islander and Middle Eastern communities.

Rowell, who joined Comerica in 2006, has held various positions, including business affairs coordinator, contributions and volunteer coordinator, corporate contributions budget specialist, contributions officer, and most recently, community affairs coordinator supporting Comerica's external community and business outreach efforts.

She has been honored externally and internally for her work in the community on behalf of the bank. Last month, Rolling Out selected Rowell as one of its Sisters With Superpowers honorees, which celebrates multi-generations of women in entrepreneurship, business, fashion, the arts and entertainment for their career accomplishments and their contribution to society and culture, and creating safe spaces for others.

In October, the Wilkinson Center presented Rowell with its 2022 "The Great Volunteer Connector" award, recognizing her contributions in connecting Comerica colleagues with volunteer opportunities supporting the Dallas-based nonprofit's adult education program.

Then, last spring, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship South Region named Comerica Bank as its 2022 Corporate Volunteer of the Year, a partnership under Rowell's leadership.

Rowell, a 2022 Comerica Emerging Leaders cohort member, has been selected for multiple leadership and professional development programs. In 2018, the New Leaders Council invited Rowell to take part in its fellowship program, which recruits the next generation of leaders who aspire to create change in their communities. During her time with NLC, she served as the co-lead for their annual fundraiser and the 2019 finance co-chair.

She also participated in the 2019-2020 Communities Foundation of Texas Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy program.

In November, the National Diversity Council awarded Rowell with its Certified Diversity Professional designation after she successfully passed the DiversityFIRST™ certification program and examination.

A member of the UNT Alumni Association, Rowell, earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science degree and a certificate in Volunteer and Community Resource Management from the University of North Texas. She also holds a degree in Multimedia Design with an emphasis in Multimedia Production from the Art Institute of Dallas.

