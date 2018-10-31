Comerica Bank to Rebrand Banking Centers in Kerrville, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank (NYSE: CMA) today announced the rebranding of five full-service banking centers in Kerrville, Texas. In November 2018, the group of banking centers will change its name from Bank of the Hills, a division of Comerica Bank to Comerica Bank—a process which includes updating the building signage and ATMs.

Bank of the Hills has been serving Texas Hill Country since 1998. The division was obtained by Comerica in 2011 as part of an acquisition of Sterling Bancshares. And since then, it has been known as Bank of the Hills, a division of Comerica Bank. While the rest of the Sterling locations immediately assumed the Comerica name following the acquisition.

"For 20 years, it's been an honor to serve clients under the Bank of the Hills name, and the rich tradition of raising expectations of what a bank can be will continue under Comerica Bank," said Brian Foley, Comerica's Texas Market President. "Our commitment to Hill Country will remain strong with the hallmarks of unparalleled customer service and an impassioned focus on the local community."

Customers can expect the same quality service from the current banking center teams as well as the same overall experience, as the unique aesthetic of the banking centers will remain unchanged. Additionally, the transition will not impact customer accounts, in relation to fees, rates and account numbers.

"By adopting the Comerica Bank name and logo across all signage and materials, we will be able to achieve greater consistency in our customer messaging," said Sam Braswell, Market President – Bank of the Hills, a division of Comerica Bank. "More importantly, we'll be able to take a more unified approach to serving our customers and the community."

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $71.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2018.

SOURCE Comerica Bank