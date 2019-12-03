Comerica To Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced that its president and chief executive officer will make a presentation at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019.

DATE:

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019


TIME: 

2:10 p.m. (Eastern Time)


PRESENTING:

Curtis C. Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer


ATTENDING:

James Herzog, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Business Bank

Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations


WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com


REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

