COMET names Janine McArdle to LNG Advisory Committee

TruMarx's Chief Executive Officer Jon Olson commented: "COMET's LNG Advisory Board has been instrumental in positioning our product to meet the industry's growing demand for digitalization. We have spent a decade working closely with our Advisory Committee and our members who have used COMET to facilitate over 230,000 physical deliveries across 16 asset classes."

Janine McArdle added: "I look forward to providing counsel based on my experience to assist in creating the liquidity and market consolidation that the LNG market requires."

COMET's LNG Advisory Committee is comprised of the former head of LNG Trading at Exxon Mobil, RasGas and EDF Matthew Arnold, Director of Nwyda Limited and former head of LNG trading at BP and Vitol David Thomas, head of Oil and Gas at De Gaulle Flerance and Associated Ruchdi Maalouf, and former head of Platt's Asia W.K. Chan.

COMET is a mature SaaS platform for commodities trading that has been developed in close collaboration with the industry's foremost experts from the buy and sell-side. Built for the most complex trades, COMET is used by over 300 distinct corporations across 16 asset classes, including LNG. COMET supports unlimited, real-time confidential collaboration around any transaction, and provides custom integration between COMET and third-party systems to create straight-through processing across the transaction lifecycle. COMET standardizes processes around non-standard transactions.

About TruMarx Data Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices across the USA, Europe and Asia, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record in delivering powerful technology solutions, including COMET, for today's energy market challenges.

For more information on TruMarx Data Partners, COMET or COMET's Advisory Committee visit www.TruMarx.com

