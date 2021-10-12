Comexposium: post show release for Lingerie and Swim Summer show: Curve New York

The new venue and ability to connect in person had both buyers & brands raving. "Beautiful venue, great to see beautiful lingerie! Love the connection & being back in NY!" said retailer Karen Fritts of Lorettas Intimates. Margo Hall of The Bra Spa expressed similar sentiments "Loved the passion of the vendors and the buyers. The excitement was palpable and contagious. Loved that we all learned from each other". Vincent Nasserbakht of international distributor Easton (Aubade, Gossard, Dita von Teese, Falke) remarked "Thank you for organizing such a fantastic, expertly executed event. The in-person element of Market was an immeasurable value-add after seasons of remote business. Curve NY was a celebration of the resiliency of the industry in the face of unprecedented challenges. Thank you for hosting the much-needed reunion!"

Raphael Camp, CEO of Eurovet Americas, the Fashion division of Comexposium USA, said: "Our Curve New York show was an incredible success. We have learned the importance, especially in the intimates business how much our industry is about relationships and nurturing connections. Being able to network & exchange information, along with the ability to see product on models is invaluable."

The highlight of the Curve New York event was an invitation only Welcome Back Party hosted by Journelle on Aug 1st. A portion of the evening was dedicated to the NPD x Curve Excellence Awards, which recognized the outstanding work of the industry's retailers, brand representatives and innovative labels.

Comexposium has 3 Lingerie and Fabrics trade shows planned for early 2022:

Jan 22-24th SIL PARIS & IFL at the Paris Expo in Porte de Versailles

Feb 27th-March 1st CURVE NY at the Javits Center in NYC

March 6-7th CURVE LOS ANGELES at the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach.

