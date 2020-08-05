ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care Join Alzheimer's Foundation of America as National Members

DETROIT, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care, franchised providers of in-home caregiving services, are new members of The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA). They join AFA's national network of member organizations with the goal of providing nationwide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by dementia.

"Our relationship with the Alzheimer's Foundation of America will accelerate our efforts to help individuals with dementia-related diseases," said Sean Kajcienski, COO of Best Life Brands. "We launched our DementiaWiseⓇ program six years ago after seeing a real need for our clients and their caregivers to get stronger tools and support for managing dementia."

"AFA works closely with our member organizations to help those affected by Alzheimer's disease and connect them with programs, services and support," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to welcome ComForCare to our member network and look forward to having them work with us to help people living with Alzheimer's."

ComForCare is part of Best Life Brands, a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients at any stage of life. The multi-brand organization also includes CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior placement organization, and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the nation's industry-leading estate sales franchise brand.

AFA works hand in hand with its member organizations to provide resources to families affected by Alzheimer's, especially through its National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) where licensed social workers can connect callers with services in their area.

About Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, based in New York, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and "AFA Partners in Care" dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org , follow us on Twitter , or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn . AFA has earned Charity Navigator's top 4-star rating for five consecutive years.

About ComForCare and At Your Side

ComForCare and At Your Side are premier providers of home care services helping older adults live independently in their own homes and offer special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, LLC, a multi-brand franchise parent company. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com or www.atyoursidehomecare.com .

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care

