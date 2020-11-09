ComForCare of Palm Beach, FL, Employee Recognized as 2020 Caregiver of the Year

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare Franchise Systems, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, announced their Caregiver of the Year at the company's 18th annual conference. Luis Guzman, a ComForCare caregiver in Palm Beach, FL, was awarded the 2020 Caregiver of the Year from more than 12,000 caregivers across North America.

"Over the past 12 years, Luis has been described by multiple clients as a miracle worker, respectful, honest, compassionate, patient, and nurturing," said Melissa Morante, franchise owner of ComForCare of Palm Beach. "It's rare to find a caregiver that works well with all clients. Particularly during this challenging time, Luis' calm and easy-going demeanor and his comforting nature has had a profound impact on clients and their families."

Through this award, Luis is recognized for his extraordinary commitment, hard work and dedication. Clients and family members have shared that they have peace of mind knowing that they or their family members are in the best hands possible with Luis. Luis has been with ComForCare of Palm Beach since 2008.

"Caregivers are the heart of the ComForCare franchise system across the U.S. and Canada," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care. "Luis embodies all of ComForCare's core values and everything we stand for as an organization. We are honored to have Luis as a part of our team and recognize the tremendous impact he has had on so many lives."

ComForCare of Palm Beach, serving Boca Raton to Vero Beach, is a premier provider of private-duty home care to the area's senior population. Services include assistance with all activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, feeding, transferring, ambulation and toileting. Additional services include transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and meal preparation. The Palm Beach office is also DementiaWise®-certified, meeting the corporate office's high standards for dementia education and caregiving excellence. ComForCare of Palm Beach has nationally-certified Alzheimer's educators and Parkinson's care expertise.

About ComForCare Franchise Systems:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 225 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

