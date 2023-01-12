COMFORCARE RANKED FOR THE 10TH TIME IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

TROY, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks ComForCare as 402 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This is the 10th year the brand has appeared on the prestigious list.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ComForCare's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"It's an immense honor to once again be included on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list," said J.J Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care. "Our main focus in 2023 will be growing to more locations and providing support to franchisees to help them grow their outstanding caregiving teams to meet the ever increasing demand. I cannot wait to see the growth milestones we will achieve in 2023."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

To view ComForCare in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

To learn more about ComForCare franchising, visit www.comforcare.com/franchising .

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care