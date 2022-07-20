ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named a Fortune Certified 2022 Great Place to Work for Millennials By Fortune Magazine

ComForCare/At Your Side Ranked #74 on Fortune Magazine's Annual List

TROY, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, has recently been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Fortune Magazine®. This marks the second consecutive year ComForCare has earned a place on this prestigious list. ComForCare ranked #74 on the list of 100, moving up from their previous position of #94 on last year's listing.

"We are incredibly honored to once again be named as a best workplace for millennials," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care. "Our franchisees and caregivers are the lifeblood of our business, and it's important to us that they truly enjoy the crucial work they do and have every tool they need to succeed. Earning a place on this prestigious list for the second year in a row validates the hard work ComForCare does to ensure the success of our franchisees. I can not wait to see how we will continue to grow throughout the next year."

Fortune worked with long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help in finding the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997—a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and frequently changing jobs. To determine millennials' workplace preferences, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback representing more than 5.3 million U.S. employees. As a result, the 100 large companies on their list represent the best workplaces for millennials.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com .

