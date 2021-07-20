ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named on 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in New York Lists by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work®

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™. Earning a place on these prestigious lists confirms the positive workplace culture ComForCare/At Your Side franchisees have cultivated, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 90% of ComForCare/At Your Side's employees said the organization is a great place to work. This number is 31% higher than the average American company.

"It's an immense honor to be ranked on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials and the Best Workplaces in New York lists," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care. "Our brand's mission is to help others live their best lives. Excellent care is top priority for our family of franchise owners. That includes the amazing caregivers. They are the heart of everything we do and it's important to us that they feel valued and truly enjoy the vital work they do."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and the Best Workplaces in New York™ are highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create an exceptional employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, or any aspect of who employees are or their role.

"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."

Learn more about careers at ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care today, or refer someone to join this important field.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best live's possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com .

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place To Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place To Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work™ for all.

SOURCE Best Life Brands