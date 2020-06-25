Comfort Food Earns its Name As a Welcome Source of Sustenance

Fill your home with the fragrance of a hearty one-pot meal slowly cooking on the stove or in the oven. The Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Covered Round Dutch Oven is prized for its slow, even heat distribution that tenderizes meats, poultry and vegetables. Self-basting condensation ridges on the lid produce moist and savory dishes. With a beautiful enameled finish, it goes from the kitchen to the table for serving.

Roast meat or poultry to perfection with the CDN Ovenproof Meat Thermometer – Glow (IRM200-GLOW). With a glow-in-the-dark dial that's easy to see in a dark oven, it ensures best culinary results and food safety. NSF Certified, it features an extra-large 2-inch dial that shows recommended temperatures for different types of meat and poultry, and it is dishwasher safe.

Burgers filled with melted cheese are easy to make with the Betty Bossi Filled Burger Press. The large burger mold makes perfectly shaped meat or veggie burgers, and a practical hollow shaper lets you fill the burger with your favorite cheese or other filling. It's fun and easy to use, without the usual mess. It comes with recipes for Artisan Cheeseburger, Chicken Burger with Guacamole, Chickpea and Edamame Burger, and more.

Tea is associated with relaxation and calm, and is also an avenue for culinary creativity. The Capresso H2O Select is a programmable electric water kettle that is faster, safer and more energy efficient than stovetop kettles. It offers variable temperature control with 11 settings from 110° to 212° F, plus a keep-warm function. It has brushed stainless-steel housing, illuminated blue backlit LCD display, micro filter spout and more.

Is frothy hot chocolate a drink or a dessert? Either way, it's comforting. The Capresso froth Select creates decadent hot chocolate using chocolate chips, chunks, syrup or powder – and café quality frothed milk for rich cappuccinos, lattes and more. Simple one-button operation with illuminated control, with four settings: cold froth, hot froth, hot milk or hot chocolate.

SOURCE Capresso; Tramontina; Component Design Northwest; Betty Bossi