Comic-Con Brings SAM To San Diego

Not a traditional comics convention, SAM does not feature an exhibit hall. Instead the event will focus on storytelling through a series of talks about how to tell a story in various media including comics, gaming, animation, movies, and more. The symposium endeavors to shine a spotlight on, as well as examine, the similarities and differences in telling stories through diverse forms of media, and focuses on the craft of telling a story through creator lectures.

"We're thrilled to present SAM this year," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for Comic-Con. "The symposium is an important part of our mission and to have it at the future home of the Comic-Con Museum makes this event all the more special."

Admission to SAM is free, however online registration is encouraged, and seating for all symposium events is limited. SAM will be held November 3, 2018, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Comic-Con Museum, 2131 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA, 92101.

SAM is produced by San Diego Comic Convention and is part of the San Diego Comic Convention family of events. SDCC is a nonprofit educational corporation dedicated to creating awareness of, and appreciation for, comics and related popular artforms, primarily through the presentation of conventions and events that celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture.

SOURCE Comic-Con International

