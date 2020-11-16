Coming from CLASH Books in April 2021, The Paradox Twins
The debut novel from the author of Whispers in the Ear of A Dreaming Ape and Kanye West--Reanimator…
Nov 16, 2020, 09:11 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paradox Twins is a copyright infringing biographical collage that exists on the Internet, pieced together by an unknown auteur.
Named for the famous thought experiment, it concerns estranged twin brothers who reunite at their father's funeral to discover they no longer look alike. Haunted by the past (and possibly the future), they move into their father's house to settle his affairs, only to reignite old rivalries and uncover long-hidden secrets, most of which involve the young woman who lives next door.
An epistolary work comprised of excerpts from various memoirs, novels, screenplay adaptations, and documents of public record, The Paradox Twins is an experimental, sci-fi ghost story about the scariest, most unknowable quantity there is—family.
About the author:
Joshua Chaplinsky is the Managing Editor of LitReactor.com. He is the author of The Paradox Twins (2021, CLASH Books), the story collection Whispers in the Ear of A Dreaming Ape, and the parody Kanye West—Reanimator. His short fiction has been published by Motherboard, Vol. 1 Brooklyn, Thuglit, Severed Press, Perpetual Motion Machine Publishing, Pantheon Magazine and Broken River Books. Follow him on Twitter at @jaceycockrobin. More info at joshuachaplinsky.com.
- Paperback : 256 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1944866817
- ISBN-13 : 978-1944866815
- Publisher : CLASH Books (April 6, 2021)
- Available direct from pub & via Amazon
Media Contact
Joshua Chaplinsky
516-317-8089
[email protected]il4pr.com
SOURCE CLASH Books