Coming from CLASH Books in April 2021, The Paradox Twins

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paradox Twins is a copyright infringing biographical collage that exists on the Internet, pieced together by an unknown auteur.

Named for the famous thought experiment, it concerns estranged twin brothers who reunite at their father's funeral to discover they no longer look alike. Haunted by the past (and possibly the future), they move into their father's house to settle his affairs, only to reignite old rivalries and uncover long-hidden secrets, most of which involve the young woman who lives next door.

Cover design by Matthew Revert Author Joshua Chaplinsky

An epistolary work comprised of excerpts from various memoirs, novels, screenplay adaptations, and documents of public record, The Paradox Twins is an experimental, sci-fi ghost story about the scariest, most unknowable quantity there is—family.

PREORDER NOW from CLASH BOOKS

About the author:

Joshua Chaplinsky is the Managing Editor of LitReactor.com. He is the author of The Paradox Twins (2021, CLASH Books), the story collection Whispers in the Ear of A Dreaming Ape, and the parody Kanye West—Reanimator. His short fiction has been published by Motherboard, Vol. 1 Brooklyn, Thuglit, Severed Press, Perpetual Motion Machine Publishing, Pantheon Magazine and Broken River Books. Follow him on Twitter at @jaceycockrobin . More info at joshuachaplinsky.com .

Paperback : 256 pages

ISBN-10 : 1944866817

ISBN-13 : 978-1944866815

Publisher : CLASH Books ( April 6, 2021 )

) Available direct from pub & via Amazon

Media Contact

Joshua Chaplinsky

516-317-8089

[email protected]il4pr.com

SOURCE CLASH Books