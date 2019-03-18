Coming June 2019 to the Museum of Science, Boston: Gunther von Hagens' BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life

BOSTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, 2019, the Museum of Science, Boston will host the Northeast debut of Gunther von Hagens' BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life, a new presentation of the groundbreaking anatomical exhibition series BODY WORLDS that has been seen by more than 47 million people globally. The 10,000-square-foot exhibit, designed by BODY WORLDS' creative and conceptual designer Dr. Angelina Whalley, focuses on the human life cycle, capturing the body at every stage – at its most healthy, as it changes, grows, matures, and wanes.

"We are thrilled to bring BODY WORLDS back to the Northeast and to introduce a whole new audience to the magic of this extraordinary exhibit," said Christine Reich, Vice President Exhibit Development and Conservation at the Museum of Science. "This exhibit perfectly complements the Museum's many offerings celebrating human biology that help us all to connect to science and technology in a personal way, and that draw attention to how science helps us to better understand ourselves and our bodies."

The exhibit's 100+ specimens demonstrate the complexity, resilience, and vulnerability of the human body when in distress, and in optimal health. All specimens presented in the BODY WORLDS exhibitions are preserved through Plastination, a scientific process invented by pioneering anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

"Dr. von Hagens originally invented plastination in 1983 as a way to teach his students about the structure of the human form," said Dr. Whalley. "Today, BODY WORLDS and the Cycle of Life is the perfect way to use this science to showcase the beauty of the human body and remind us that our bodies are our personal responsibility and remain with us throughout our lives."

BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life will open at the Museum of Science on June 16, 2019 and remain on exhibit through January 5, 2020. Tickets can be purchased with Exhibit Hall passes beginning May 14. Due to tremendous public interest, advance purchase of timed tickets is recommended. For more information, call (617) 723-2500 or visit www.mos.org.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

One of the world's largest science centers and New England's most attended cultural institution, the Museum introduces more than 1.4 million visitors a year to STEM through the world-class hands-on exhibits, programs and pre-K-12 curricula of its William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center.

About BODY WORLDS

Invented by Dr. Gunther von Hagens in 1977, the Plastination process replaces the natural fluids in the specimen with liquid reactive plastics that are hardened and cured with gas, light, or heat. Dr. von Hagens' BODY WORLDS exhibitions stem from an established body donation program that relies on donor consent. The specimens on display, excluding a small number of acquisitions from anatomical collections and anatomy programs, stem from a body donation program that was begun in 1983 by Dr. von Hagens.

