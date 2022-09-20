Command and Control System Global Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Command and Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global command and control system market size reached US$ 34.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027.

The rising geopolitical tensions between countries are escalating the need for situational awareness in military and law enforcement agencies. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for the command and control systems to keep track of combatant ships, aircraft, and weapons.

It also involves earth-observation satellites for communications, data collection and processing, and detection and warning. Moreover, it can perform various procedural and technical functions, such as coordinate supporting arms, supervise air traffic, and fire control weapons systems.

Furthermore, the system is being employed in airports, utilities, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs for better operations, safety, security, and surveillance. Apart from this, the leading players are continuously upgrading and modernizing command and control systems to cater to the needs of the defense sector. This, along with a significant rise in military budgets of numerous countries, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform:

Land

Maritime

Space

Airborne

Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Command and Control System Market



6 Market Breakup by Platform



7 Market Breakup by Solution



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc

CACI International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation)

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

RGB Spectrum

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wkguz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets