Command Medical Products hires Thomas Black as New Business Development Manager

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Medical Products is pleased to announce Thomas Black as Command Medical Products' new business development manager.

Mr. Black joins the Command Medical team with over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry with expertise in sales, product marketing and business strategy. As the new business development manager, he will be responsible for building client relationships and sales growth.

"Tom has a demonstrated history of success in our industry that will make him a valuable member of our team," said Stephanie McGee, vice president of sales and marketing at Command Medical Products.

Black was previously vice president of OEM/International sales divisions for B. BRAUN Medical Inc. He earned his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of South Carolina and is active on various boards in the medical manufacturing sector.

About Command Medical Products

Founded in 1987, Command Medical Products, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Ormond Beach, Florida offering contract manufacturing services exclusively for the production of medical devices. Command Medical Products offers a full array of device assembly and packing operations from facilities located in Florida and Nicaragua. Core competencies include extrusion of plastics tubing, RF welding, ultrasonic welding, device assembly and packaging services as well as management of injection molding and sterilization services. Command Medical Products is ISO 13485 certified and registered with the FDA. For more information visit www.commandmedical.com or via phone at 386-672-8116.

