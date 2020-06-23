Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Introduces 3D Geolocation for 5G Networks

GEOperformance 5G gives a view of 5G NR (New Radio) measurements, as well as 2G, 3G and 4G measurements, allowing mobile operators to plan, assure and optimize multi-technology networks as they build out their 5G networks. The user interface allows engineers to view tables and maps showing radio frequency KPIs such as signal strength and interference, based on actual geolocated measurements. These maps and tables can be analyzed and filtered to identify problem areas such as areas of high drop call rates. An automated problem detection functionality also rapidly guides engineers to areas of the network that do not meet defined KPI thresholds.

Coverage Assurance 5G delivers a 3D subscriber-centric view of 5G Quality of Experience, combined with automated workflows designed to improve the subscriber experience. The solution also details how services and applications are experiencing the 5G network to improve performance from every facet. Both solutions are powered by the Network Integrated Test, Real-time analytics and Optimization (NITRO) intelligence platform.

"A 2D view is not going to cut it in 5G network assurance," said Steve Urvik, Vice President and General Manager, Visibility, Intelligence and Analytics, VIAVI. "In urban areas, which are the first locations to gain 5G, a 2D representation of 5G coverage in a multi-floor office building will be virtually meaningless. Operators wouldn't be able to intelligently optimize subscriber experience based on that and it certainly wouldn't be granular enough for them to exploit new commercial 5G and IoT opportunities."

"Operators need more than just 5G troubleshooting, though that's important too," said Stephane Teral, Chief Analyst, LightCounting. "They need to build in-roads to new vertical markets. If operators are to convince verticals of their value as a partner, a real-world view of coverage and the experience of the network has to be a fundamental starting point."

