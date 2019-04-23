WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, the Republic of Vietnam Leadership Committee will be holding a Press Conference in commemoration of the 44th Anniversary of the Black April at 01:00 pm at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street N.W 13th Floor, Washington D.C. 20045.

PROGRAM

1/ Acknowledgment of 44 years (1975-2019) that the Republic of Vietnam has been illegally invaded and occupied by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

2/ The Paris Peace Accord of January 1973 & the Act of the International Conference on Vietnam on March 2, 1973 by 12 governments, including Communist Vietnam & Communist China, which have been transgressed by this invasion and occupation.

3/ Resolution of the Republic of Vietnam Leadership Committee.

This Resolution to be released on April 30 at the Press Conference and at the same time being sent to the Leaders of the nations that had interdependent relations with the Republic of Vietnam (1954-1975).

We welcome all media agencies to this event.

Date: Thursday April 30, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: The National Press Club (Zenger Room)

529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor; Washington, DC 2004

REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM LEADERSHIP COMMITTEE

10102 Traylor Way, Garden Grove, CA 92843

A Non-Profit Organization – EIN 82-3455512

E-mail: RVNLeadershipCommittee@gmail.com – Website: http://republicofvietnam.org

Tel. 202-569-2668 – Text. 714-305-9025

Contact:

TuAnh Do, 703-919-4370. Email: anhdornc@yahoo.com

Dr. Joseph T. DoVinh, 714-548-8289. Email: JoeDoVinh@gmail.com

SOURCE Republic of Vietnam Leadership Committee

Related Links

http://www.republicofvietnam.org

