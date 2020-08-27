commercetools Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

MUNICH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the next-generation commerce software company, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, recognized in the Leaders quadrant. The company was positioned as a Visionary for the past two years. A platform for both B2C and B2B e-commerce innovations, commercetools was evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute. commercetools explains that it is built for speed and flexibility in digital commerce.

"The ability to respond fast to new market requirements and to roll out new features in less time has never been so critical," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO, commercetools. "We're honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner for our work in helping companies modernize their e-commerce offerings. Our most important differentiator is the ability to help enterprises get to results faster – such as tapping into new revenue streams and improving the customer experience – through our modular approach."

commercetools allows large enterprises to make architecture changes incrementally. "This incremental approach enables companies to see business value in just weeks," says Hoerig.

The company's flexible solution allows enterprises to get up and running with commerce initiatives right away and launch commerce initiatives in weeks versus months.

Founded to solve the issue of traditional commerce platforms being too rigid, complex and challenging to update at the speeds needed today, commercetools delivers the future of commerce for some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises. The company's pioneering headless architecture and suite of APIs give enterprises full control over their brands and customer experiences with greater agility and speed.

"Companies, including both B2B and B2C brands, who have modernized their digital channels are much more competitively positioned right now," said Hoerig. "They need to be fast, flexible and scalable in e-commerce. If that doesn't describe you yet, we're ready to help you get there."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

