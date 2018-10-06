CommerceWest Bank Helped Augie's Quest Provide ALS Research

"We are extremely proud to partner with CommerceWest Bank again this year as a sponsor of the 13 th Annual Tradition of Hope Gala," commented Augie Nieto, Chief Inspiration Officer for Augie's Quest to Cure ALS. He continued, "Ivo Tjan and his team have always led by example, supporting ALS research with in-kind donations as well as sponsorship funds. Their support has made drug advancements possible, providing hope to thousands of families living with ALS."

"Augie and his team have been relentless in their pursuit to find a cure for ALS," commented Ivo A. Tjan. He continued, "One day they will find a cure. It will be called Augie's Cure, as he has driven success for cutting edge ALS research. We are proud to be a part of Augie's story, as he makes history to find a cure."

