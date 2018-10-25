CommerceWest Bank Helped Empower and Support Families Affected by Autism

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) helped empower families affected by autism in supporting Talk About Curing Autism (TACA). TACA helps to strengthen the autism community by connecting families and the professionals who can help them. It allows families to share stories and information to help improve the quality of life for people with autism.

Mr. Ivo Tjan, CEO of CommerceWest Bank commented, "TACA has created hope for a lot of families that were not sure where to turn upon receiving an autism diagnosis. We are proud to support TACA and to help them assist the autism community with early diagnosis, medical treatment and speech therapy to ensure children have the best possible outcomes."

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

