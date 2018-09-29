CommerceWest Bank Helped Provide Service Dogs to our Wounded Veterans

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB:CWBK) helped Patriotic Service Foundation provide service dogs to our wounded veterans by sponsoring the 22 to Zero annual gala. Patriotic Service Foundation matches veterans with highly trained and skilled service dogs. The service dogs help our veterans become more independent, self-confident and comfortable with life outside of the military.

Tom Tackett, Executive Director for Patriotic Service Foundation commented, "Our motto is: 22 To Zero…this represents, 22 veterans every day commit suicide and our Mission is to make that ZERO!" He continued, "To date, not ONE veteran that has received a dog from us has committed suicide!!! We are very proud of that statistic!!! We provide these dogs at NO COST to the recipients because of the support from our great sponsors like Ivo Tjan with CommerceWest Bank."

"Our veterans sacrifice everything for our freedom and often come back from service without the resources or support they need," stated Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank. He continued, "We believe saying thank you is simply just not enough. We salute our veterans and want to make sure that the Patriotic Service Foundation can continue to ensure that our veterans do not suffer, by helping them develop bonds with dogs that provide so much more than just companionship."

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

