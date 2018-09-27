CommerceWest Bank Joined the Movement to End Alzheimer's

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB:CWBK) joined the movement to end Alzheimer's by sponsoring and attending the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's 2018.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, stated, "Our team and the local community came together to support our family members, friends, and co-workers who have been impacted by Alzheimer's." He continued, "Alzheimer's and Dementia can be devastating to go through with your loved ones. We are glad we can help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research."