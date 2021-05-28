Commercial Air Traffic Management Markets 2021-2029: APAC is Expected to Dominate the Global Market with the Expansion of Existing Airport Infrastructures (Brownfield)
May 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Air Traffic Management - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market revenue for the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market accounted for USD 4.21 billion in the year 2020, where it came from 7.2 billion in 2019, and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 11.00 billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 10.08% during the forecast period.
Air traffic management (ATM) technology is complex and evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, technological developments, an increase in the number of air passengers, a rise in the number of airports, and a need for safer and secure air transport in developing countries are further boosting the growth of the market.
Factors such as the high cost of technology, and airborne equipment standards, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. An increasing number of global aircraft movements and the launch of expansion programs for brownfield and new greenfield projects by many nations around the world have created promising opportunities for the commercial air traffic management market to grow.
APAC is expected to dominate the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market in 2029 with a market value of around USD 2.86 billion owing to the increasing investment in this sector (Greenfield) coupled with a rise in daily air passenger numbers.
The rising global investments for the expansion of existing airport infrastructures (Brownfield) in countries including China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market.
Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 2.75 billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 11.94%.
Current Market Overview of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market
- History
- Air Navigation Services (ANS)
- U.S. System
- Traffic Management Network
- Traditional Approach
- Digital Age Concepts
- Operational Concepts & Functional Structure
- ATM Objectives
- NAS Airspace Structure
- Performance Incompatibilities
Current Market Trends of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market
- Technological Background
- Types of Air Traffic Control
- Airspace
- Remote Virtual Towers Services
- Information Management and Decision-Making
- Rapidly Developing Navigation Technologies
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
- Performance-Based Navigation (PBN)
- Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)
- Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
- Comparison Between Traditional ATM and ATM Using Advanced Technology
- International Programs
- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
- SESAR
- Next Generation Air Transport System (NextGen)
Leading Companies in the Global Air Traffic Management Market
- BAE Systems
- Honeywell
- Indra Sistemas S.A.
- L3 Harris Technologies
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Technologies
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
Segmentation covered in this report
The market is segmented based on Region, Services, Components, Airport Size, Type, and Offering:
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East
- ROW
By Services
- Air Traffic Services
- Airspace Management
- Air Traffic Flow Management
- Aeronautical Information Management
By Components
- Communication
- Navigation
- Surveillance
- Automation
By Airport Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Type
- Brownfield
- Greenfield
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
Country Analysis
- United States of America
- China
- France
- United Kingdom
- Netherlands
- Canada
- Germany
- Japan
- Turkey
- Mexico
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s9a85
