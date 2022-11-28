Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market size is forecast to increase by USD 13829.94 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing preference for newer generation aircraft, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products, and the increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, and STELIA Aerospace.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (seating, lavatory module, windows, and cabin panels), type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft),?and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Seating:

The seating segment grew gradually by USD 2,402.90 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. Over recent years, aircraft seating manufacturers have worked closely with commercial aircraft OEMs to understand the design requirement of their customers better. They are investing in enhancing its infrastructure and in R&D to develop seats with advanced and enhanced amenities to achieve a high level of passenger satisfaction. These factors, coupled with the increasing number of orders for newer-generation aircraft and the increasing demand for retrofit and refurbishment activities, will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in commercial aircraft cabin interiors market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft cabin interiors market vendors

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13829.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, and STELIA Aerospace. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

