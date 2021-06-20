Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Register $14.50 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The commercial aircraft leasing market is poised to grow by USD 14.50 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The commercial aircraft leasing market covers the following areas:
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Sizing
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors.
The commercial aircraft leasing market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. The study identifies the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft leasing market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- AerCap Group
- Air Lease Corp.
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd.
- BANK OF CHINA
- BBAM US LP
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- ICBC Co. Ltd.
- Nordic Aviation Capital
- Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Leasing Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Leasing type
- Wet lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dry lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Leasing type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
