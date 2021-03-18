Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to grow by Over $ 100 Million during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The engine segment will generate maximum revenue in the commercial aircraft PMA market, owing to the advances in aircraft engine technologies and the increasing availability of cost-effective engine components. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the steady increase in passenger traffic and strong government support in countries such as India and Vietnam.

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing number of air passengers

Relatively low cost of PMA-made parts

Expansion of air routes

In addition, the report identifies the growing demand for electric commercial aircraft, increase in adoption of additive manufacturing, and rise in M&A and strategic alliances as major trends in the commercial aircraft PMA market.

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market: Key Vendor Offerings

adpma LLC: The company offers a line of PMA solutions such as 3616848 Shut Off Valve, 606802 Waste Blower, 3881120 Lube Pump, and 36-280 & - 300 APU among others to airline operators and maintenance service providers.

Aero Brake & Spares Inc.: The company offers a line of PMA products such as AB68-450 and AB68-1273 for packing preformed, 20-520AB for pin-wear indicator, 40-698AB-as spring, 45-246-1AB as tube-adjuster, and FAA-SUP-80 as sleeve-guide among others.

AMETEK Inc.: The company offers a range of maintenance repair and overhaul services to the global aerospace industry through its AMETEK MRO brand.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers a line of spare parts for products such as engine and flight control systems, flight-deck systems, data and electronic distribution equipment, and detection and alerting systems.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: The company offers a range of airframe products such as PCC Fasteners and PCC Aerostructures through its subsidiary Precision Castparts Corp.

