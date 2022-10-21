Commercial Aircraft PSU Market Size to Grow by USD 270.58 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as R&D Investments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market is concentrated and characterized by the presence of established vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as a global network, in-house manufacturing capabilities, R&D investments, product offerings, and a strong client base to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, and players are competing with each other to gain high market shares.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market size is expected to grow by USD 270.58 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Narrow-body Aircraft: The narrow-body aircraft segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A narrow-body aircraft has a twin-engine setup integrated with the wings to provide thrust. The demand for such aircraft is attributed to factors such as the efficiency-focused operations of commercial airline operators in emerging and developed economies.



Wide-body Aircraft



Regional Aircraft

Geography

North America : This region will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a robust aviation base and an increase in investments by PSU vendors. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market in North America .

: This region will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a robust aviation base and an increase in investments by PSU vendors. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Cabin Crew Safety Ltd., Astronics Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., LUMINATOR, Safran SA, and Triumph Group Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market vendors

Related Reports

Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities is driving the market. Airline companies are focusing on maintaining their brand image and capturing the lucrative business traveler segment. Cabin retrofitting activities are driven by consumer demand for quick and reliable cabin connectivity, hands-free commands, personalized entertainment systems, cabin air quality, micro-cabin environment, medical care, and self-cleaning and anti-bacterial material.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing demand for new commercial aircraft is driving the market growth. Civil passenger traffic is expected to double in the next 15 years globally. Moreover, the growth in global air passenger traffic can only be met if airlines procure more aircraft to increase their fleet size and replace the retiring aircraft.

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 270.58 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astronics Corp., Cabin Crew Safety Ltd., LUMINATOR, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Triumph Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Astronics Corp.

Exhibit 93: Astronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Astronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Astronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Astronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Cabin Crew Safety Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Cabin Crew Safety Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cabin Crew Safety Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Cabin Crew Safety Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 LUMINATOR

Exhibit 100: LUMINATOR - Overview



Exhibit 101: LUMINATOR - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: LUMINATOR - Key offerings

10.6 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 103: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Safran SA

Exhibit 107: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.8 Triumph Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: Triumph Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Triumph Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Triumph Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Triumph Group Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio