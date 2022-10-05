Commercial Airlines Market to Record USD 143.11 Billion growth in 2022-2026; Major Opportunities with Air China Ltd. And Air France KLM SA. -- Technavio

Oct 05, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial airlines market size is set to grow by $143.11 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.12%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The report identifies Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., cargo-partner GmbH, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet Plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., The Boeing Co., and United Airlines Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increase in air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities, and the increased operating expenses will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Commercial Airlines Market is segmented as below:
- Revenue Stream
- Passenger
- Cargo
The commercial airlines market share growth by the passenger segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial airlines market witnessed strong growth in 2021, mainly because of the increasing number of air passengers. In 2021, global passenger footfalls reached around 4.6 billion at airports, representing an increase of 28.3%, primarily because of rapid growth in air travel in APAC. Hence, major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries. Moreover, the increasing number of air passengers is a major factor driving the procurement of new aircraft.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. A steady increase in passenger traffic will facilitate the commercial airlines market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our commercial airlines market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Airlines Market size
- Commercial Airlines Market trends
- Commercial Airlines Market industry analysis
Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial Airlines Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Airlines Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about vendor analysis Request a free sample report.
Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial airlines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial airlines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial airlines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial airlines market vendors
|
Commercial Airlines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 143.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., cargo-partner GmbH, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet Plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., The Boeing Co., and United Airlines Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Revenue Stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Revenue Stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Revenue Stream
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue Stream
- 5.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cargo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Revenue Stream ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Air France KLM SA
- Exhibit 89: Air France KLM SA - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Air France KLM SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Air France KLM SA - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Air France KLM SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Air France KLM SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 American Airlines Group Inc.
- Exhibit 94: American Airlines Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: American Airlines Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: American Airlines Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Ana Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Ana Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Ana Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Ana Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Ana Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Exhibit 112: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- Exhibit 117: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 118: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Key offerings
- 10.11 Southwest Airlines Co.
- Exhibit 120: Southwest Airlines Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Southwest Airlines Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Southwest Airlines Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Southwest Airlines Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 United Airlines Inc.
- Exhibit 124: United Airlines Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: United Airlines Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: United Airlines Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
