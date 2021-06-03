Commercial Beer Dispensers Market during 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Beerjet GmbH and Beverage-Air Corp. | Technavio

The commercial beer dispensers' market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Participants:

Beerjet GmbH

Beerjet GmbH offers different types of beer dispensers under the BEERJET brand.

Beverage-Air Corp.

Beverage-Air Corp. offers bar equipment, chef bases, glass door merchandiser, open door merchandiser, under counters, food prep tables, and others products.

Celli Spa

Celli Spa offers cooling systems, columns, taps, and dispensers for beer, coca-cola, and other beverages.

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The commercial beer dispensers market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hotels And Restaurants



Breweries, Pubs, And Bars



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The commercial beer dispensers market is driven by the increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries. In addition, the increasing demand for commercial beer dispensers from the craft beer industry are expected to trigger the commercial beer dispensers market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

