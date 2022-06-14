Commercial Beverage Blender Market size to grow by USD 9.06 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight Expansion in the Number of End-Users Offering Blended Beverages as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights



The Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Sammic SL

SANTOS SAS

Vita-Mix Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis



North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for commercial beverage blenders are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a slower rate than the market in all other regions.

One of the primary reasons facilitating the commercial beverage blender market expansion in North America throughout the forecast period is the increase in sales of frozen blended beverages.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Commercial Beverage Blender Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis



The JCB segment will gain a large proportion of the commercial beverage blender market. The expanding health benefits of blended beverages like smoothies would raise demand for such beverages and encourage juice bars, clubs, and pubs to offer them. Juices and smoothies also play a significant role in the frozen beverage business in a number of countries.

The juice bar industry is generating more cash in countries like the United Kingdom and Australia. As a result, during the projection period, rising sales from end-user businesses will fuel demand for commercial beverage blenders.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:



A major aspect driving the global commercial beverage blender market share rise is the increase in the number of end-users supplying blended beverages. Another reason driving the worldwide commercial beverage blender market share growth is the growing preference for commercial beverage blenders that operate quietly.

However, over the projected period, the increased demand for second-hand commercial beverage blenders will provide a significant barrier to the worldwide commercial beverage blender market share growth.

Commercial Beverage Blender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Household appliances market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Juice bars, clubs, and pubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Control Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Electronic controls

6.3 Paddle or toggle controls

7 Market Segmentation by Container Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Plastic containers

7.3 Stainless-steel containers

7.4 Glass containers

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Competitive scenario

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Blendtec Inc.

12.4 Ceado Srl

12.5 Conair Corp.

12.6 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.8 Newell Brands Inc.

12.9 Sammic SL

12.10 SANTOS SAS

12.11 Vita-Mix Corp.

12.12 Whirlpool Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

